Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a partnership with PayPal to make online transactions more secure and simpler. The collaboration between Google and PayPal aims to bring a smart shopping experience to billions of users globally. Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal, said that it would allow users to enjoy "agentic commerce and PayPal checkout everywhere." The PayPal solutions will be embedded across Google's platforms and help expand payment processing. Perplexity AI Partners With 1Password To Offer Built-In Personal Security to Comet Browser.

Google and Paypal Partner for AI-Powered Shopping Experience

Excited to expand our work together with @paypal to make online transactions simpler and more secure. https://t.co/AYxB7tR8Nr — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 17, 2025

