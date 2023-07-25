An old video of Elon Musk resurfaced on social media, showing the tech entrepreneur launching a bank called X.com back in 1999, which is now known as PayPal. The video gained viral attention after Musk recently rebranded the popular micro-blogging site, Twitter, to "X". The video provided a fascinating glimpse into the early days of Musk's entrepreneurial ventures, showcasing his foresight into the potential of online payments and digital transactions. Elon Musk Shows Off New X Logo on Twitter Headquarters As 'Blue Bird' Gets Replaced (See Pic).

Elon Musk's X.com Resurfaces as Twitter Rebrands to 'X'

Elon Musk launching a bank called X .com in 1999, it would eventually become Paypal. pic.twitter.com/ZlNhsF1uvl — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 25, 2023

Elon Musk's online bank X․com in 1999 In March 1999, Elon Musk founded https://t.co/JZxcu1NvIE, an online payment company with the vision of enabling digital payments. The company focused on providing secure and convenient ways for individuals and businesses to make online… pic.twitter.com/1ouyrETZ9o — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 24, 2023

