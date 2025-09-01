Paytm is introducing a new feature to help its users to track expenses easily. Paytm said, “track your spends, plan your budget and check spend report.” The app will offer “Automatic Spend Categorisation” and a “Monthly Spend Summary” to make it easier to track where your money goes. It is said to automatically sort your spending into categories like Food, Travel, Shopping, Bills, and more. Paytm said, “Simplifies finance tracking, monitoring, and insights with minimal effort and allows custom spend tags for a personalised summary.” Paytm Cashback Offer: 7 Lucky Winners To Get INR 7,000 Cashback From 1st to 7th of Every Month; Check Details.

Paytm New Feature Update

Introducing Automatic Spend Categorisation & Monthly Spend Summary on Paytm 🚀 1⃣Auto-categorises spends and gives a monthly summary across Food, Travel, Shopping, Bills & more 2⃣Simplifies finance tracking, monitoring, and insights with minimal effort 3⃣Allows custom spend… pic.twitter.com/CY6BTJq800 — Paytm (@Paytm) September 1, 2025

