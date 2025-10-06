Paytm has introduced a new feature called Paytm Playback, which is being described as the company’s first AI-first offering which turns your monthly expenses into rap music. It is said to raise the bar in consumer UPI payments. The fintech firm has developed Paytm Playback, which is an in-house voice model to generate songs with lyrics inspired by its customer's spending from the previous month. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Paytm team has created Paytm Playback - an in-house voice model, and trained it to sing, lyrics based on your last month’s spends." OxygenOS 16 Release Confirmed: OnePlus To Launch Android 16-Based Operating System on October 16, 2025 With AI-Powered Features.

Paytm Playback

AI will allow us to create products that weren’t possible before. Like making a song of your spends ! ⭐️Here is our first AI-first offering. ⭐️ And, we are raising the bar in consumer UPI payments. 📲@Paytm team has created Paytm Playback - an in-house voice model, and… pic.twitter.com/jwKNeaMV19 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

