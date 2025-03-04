Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India’s payments and financial services company, has announced that Paytm UPI now supports UPI Trading Blocks, also known as Single Block Multiple Debits. Paytm UPI enables trading on equity broking apps to make it smoother and efficient. Users will have automatic payment deductions from Bank accounts through Paytm UPI. It eliminates the need for pre-fund your trading account. Funds in your bank account continue to earn interest while remaining accessible for trading. Once a trade is executed, the brokerage app automatically deducts the required amount. The feature will allow users to manage and monitor their funds after completing a trade on the Paytm app. Paytm Share Price Today, March 4: Paytm Shares Plunge 3.26% to INR 702 Apiece in Early Trading After ED Issues Notice Over FEMA Violations.

Paytm UPI Now Supports UPI Trading Blocks

