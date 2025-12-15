Refex Industries Limited (NSE: REFEX) stocks opened in the green today, December 15. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Refex Industries Limited (NSE: REFEX) were trading at INR 277.40 and rose by INR 22.50 or 8.83%. The firm Refex recently announced the completion of Income Tax Department search operations that were conducted at its registered office and other locations associated with the Refex Group. The company informed stock exchanges on December 14 that the search operations concluded on the evening of December 13. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 15, 2025: LIC, Wipro, and Adani Enterprises Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Refex Industries Share Price Today

(Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)