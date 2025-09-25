POCO has announced the launch of its flagship smartphone, likely POCO F8 Ultra, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen processor. This comes shortly after Qualcomm’s recent unveiling of the new chip. POCO, Realme, and Xiaomi will be among the first brands to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship processor. The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to debut with the chip in October, while the Xiaomi 17 series is set to launch today in China. Xiaomi 15T Pro and Xiaomi 15T Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Xiaomi 15T Series Smartphones Launched Globally.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered POCO Mobile Coming Soon

POCO's next-gen flagship smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform. pic.twitter.com/tR9BnshhbI — POCO (@POCOGlobal) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (POCO X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

