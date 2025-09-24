New Delhi, September 24: Xiaomi 15T Pro, along with the Xiaomi 15T, has been launched in the global market. The new smartphones in the Xiaomi 15T series come with advanced features, improved performance, and upgraded specifications. Users can expect a premium experience when it comes to its design, display, and functionality. The Xiaomi 15T comes with a price of EUR 649 (approx. INR 67,603), while the Xiaomi 15T Pro price is EUR 799 (around INR 83,227).

Both smartphones from the Xiaomi 15T series come with a triple camera setup at the rear. The devices run on Xiaomi HyperOS. The Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro come with a sleek design featuring a matte finish. Both devices adopt curved corners and are built with an aluminium frame. The Xiaomi 15T Pro arrives with Macha Gold, Grey and Black colour options. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India Tipped, Likely To Feature ‘Flex Magic Pixel’ Technology; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi 15T Specifications and Features

Xiaomi 15T comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor, paired with a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen that supports 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It features a Leica-powered triple rear setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. Additionally, the smartphone has an IP68 rating. Vivo X300 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch on October 13, 2025; Check Expected Processor, Battery, Cameras and More.

Xiaomi 15T Pro Specifications and Features

Xiaomi 15T Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and a 6.83-inch display offering 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The device features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection along with an IP68 rating. It includes a Leica-tuned triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP Light Fusion 900 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens.

