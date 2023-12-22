POCO India is set to launch its new smartphone POCO M6 5G on 22 December at 12PM. The new POCO M6 5G is marketed as "the Most Affordable 5G Phone Ever". POCO recently launched its POCO C65 in India at Rs 7,499 with 90Hz display and 50MP primary camera. According to reports, the POCO is expected to launch its M6 5G in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ mobile processor, 50MP camera, and identical features like Redmi 13C smartphone. POCO India will launch this device today at 12PM, check out the live streaming link to find out the actual specifications, price and other details. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor Launch on January 4; Check Design and Other Specifications Ahead of Launch.

Watch POCO M6 5G Live Launch on YouTube Using This Link:

POCO M6 5G Most Affordable 5G Smartphone:

Price-Drop for the Most Affordable 5G Phone Ever happens at 12 Noon today. Do tune in for the livestream in the link below to know more. Tune in Here 👉https://t.co/PUYeYLkBQx#POCOM65G — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 22, 2023

