POVA Curve 5G was launched a few days back in India. The smartphone is now open for pre-booking till June 4, 2025. It comes in three colours, which include Neon Cyan, Magic Silver, and Greek Black. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and has a 64MP primary camera. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The POVA Curve 5G will be available with a 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, which is priced at INR 15,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant will be available for INR 16,999. The POVA Curve 5G sale will begin on June 5, 2025.

POVA Curve 5G Sale Begins on June 5, 2025

Great design 🤝 Epic cameras. POVA Curve 5G has it all! Sale starts 5th June, 12 Noon. Pre-booking open till 4th June at your nearest retail store. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/QJORBdci8i#POVA | #POVACurve5G pic.twitter.com/djcRT1BJlI — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) June 2, 2025

