PUBG UNITED 2025 is coming soon. PUBG Mobile shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 8, 2025, and announced an update for its fans worldwide. For the first time, the PUBG Global Championship (PGC) and PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) will be combined under one brand, which is PUBG UNITED 2025. The united event will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2025. More details about PUBG UNITED 2025 are expected to be revealed soon. PUBG Maker Krafton Plans Major Expansion in India With USD 50 Million Annual Investment, Says Report.

PUBG UNITED 2025 Announced

📢 Announcing PUBG UNITED 2025 🎯💥 For the first time, PUBG Global Championship (PGC) and PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) will unite under one brand. This November, the event will take place in Bangkok, Thailand 🪖🏆 Stay tuned for more updates on PUBG UNITED 2025 🚁🔫… pic.twitter.com/x6vfGwbP8P — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 8, 2025

