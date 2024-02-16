Realme has announced the launch of yet another Realme 12 Pro Plus device in India. On X, the company wrote, "Reset everything because it's going to be a power-packed one more+". Recently, Realme said that since its first sale on February 6, 2024, more than 150,000 Realme 12 Pro series smartphones have been sold. On February 4, Realme Europe CEO Francis Wong posted that the company will launch a Realme 12 Pro Plus featuring a transparent back panel in select countries. In his official post, he wrote, "Have been using this device for one week. Suggest me where to launch it first.". The teaser images could hint at the Realme 12 Pro Plus transparent model. Realme 12 Pro Plus Featuring Transparent Back Panel To Launch Soon, CEO of Realme Europe Teases Picture of New Variant; Know More Details.

Realme Teased New Realme 12 Pro Device Saying 'One More Plus' :

Reset everything because it's going to be a power-packed one more + 🔥 The ultimate value mid-ranger is arriving soon.🤯 Watch out! #OneMorePlus Know more: https://t.co/rDXAZfmyEH pic.twitter.com/154UNPfodf — realme (@realmeIndia) February 16, 2024

Realme 12 Pro Plus Transparent Model Teased by Realme Europe CEO Francis Wong:

Have been using this device for 1 week. Suggest me where to launch it first. pic.twitter.com/S0Bsg2Bpsj — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) February 4, 2024

