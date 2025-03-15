Realme P3 Ultra 5G will launch in India on March 19, 2025. The company has teased the smartphone and said, “Realme P3 Ultra 5G takes BGMI to the next level with ultra-smooth 90FPS gameplay.” The smartphone will be equipped with a 6050mm VC cooling system. The P3 Ultra 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor. The smartphone will come with a 1.5K Quad curved display and 2500Hz touch sampling rate. Realme P3 Ultra 5G will feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It will have a 6,000mAh battery and will support 80W fast charging capability. Honor 400 Series Likely To Launch Soon in China; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Teased As Ultra-Smooth 90FPS Gameplay for BGMI

Ultra fast. Ultra sharp. 🎮🔥 The #realmeP3Ultra5G takes BGMI to the next level with ultra-smooth 90FPS gameplay. See more, react faster, and eliminate with zero interruptions. #SLAYtheUltraWay Launching on 19th March at 12 PMhttps://t.co/ntJznphJue https://t.co/PwvhckQmuB pic.twitter.com/nETGgsuLvA — realme (@realmeIndia) March 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)