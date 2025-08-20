Realme P4 series will launch today in India, which will include Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G smartphone models. The Realme P4 series launch event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Realme India at 12 PM IST. During the launch event the price, specifications and features of these smartphones will be announced. The Realme P4 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and will include a HyperVision AI chip. The Realme P4 Pro 5G will come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, also paired with a HyperVision AI chip. Realme P4 5G might start at a price of INR 17,499, while the Realme P4 Pro 5G is expected to be priced at around INR 29,990. The Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G launch event will begin shortly. POCO M7 Plus 5G Sale Goes Live in India, Available on Flipkart; Check Price and Launch Offers.

Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G Launch Event Live Streaming Link

