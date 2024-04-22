The Redmi 13C blue colour variant will likely to launch soon in India. The new Redmi 13C blue color model is expected to offer fresh and appealing look for customers. Redmi India's entry-level 13C blue colour variant launch is confirmed by a known leaker called Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) on X. Redmi 13C blue colour variant will increase choices among customers. Gizmochina reported the Redmi 13C blue variant specifications will remain the same, which will include a 6.74-inch 90Hz LCD, MIUI14, side-mounted fingerprint, 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. Redmi 13C price in India reportedly starts from Rs 10,499, 11,999 and 13,999 for different variants. OPPO K12 5G Launch Date Confirmed for China; Check Teaser, Design, Specifications and Features Ahead of April 24.

Redmi 13C 5G Blue Colour Variant Launching Soon in India:

Redmi 13C 5G will soon get a Blue color option. pic.twitter.com/iijrL02DbV — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) April 21, 2024

