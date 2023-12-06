Redmi 13C 5G Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of Redmi's New Budget Smartphone, Know Specifications, Price and Other Details

Redmi 13C 5G is set to launch today at 12PM. Check out the live streaming details of the new budget smartphone from Redmi India.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 06, 2023 12:28 PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi 13C is the new budget smartphone from Redmi India that is set to launch today, December 6, at 12 PM. The new smartphone will launch with three popular colour options: Star Trail Silver, Star Light Black, and Star Trail Green. The new variant will launch with a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The new Redmi 13C will launch with these RAM and storage options: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. The device will launch with a 50MP primary camera and new MediaTek processor. The device is expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 or below and Rs 15,000. Redmi 13C 5G Launch on December 6: From Expected Specifications To Likely Price, Know All About Redmi’s New Budget-Smartphone.

Redmi 13C Live Launch Streaming Link on YouTube:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Redmi Redmi 13C 5G Redmi 13C 5G Camera Redmi 13C 5G Design Redmi 13C 5G Launch Redmi 13C 5G Price Redmi 13C 5G Specifications Redmi India
Currency Price Change

