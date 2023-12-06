Redmi 13C 5G Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of Redmi's New Budget Smartphone, Know Specifications, Price and Other Details

Xiaomi Redmi 13C is the new budget smartphone from Redmi India that is set to launch today, December 6, at 12 PM. The new smartphone will launch with three popular colour options: Star Trail Silver, Star Light Black, and Star Trail Green. The new variant will launch with a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The new Redmi 13C will launch with these RAM and storage options: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. The device will launch with a 50MP primary camera and new MediaTek processor. The device is expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 or below and Rs 15,000. Redmi 13C 5G Launch on December 6: From Expected Specifications To Likely Price, Know All About Redmi’s New Budget-Smartphone.

Redmi 13C Live Launch Streaming Link on YouTube:

