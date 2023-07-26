Samsung has launched the highly awaited Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 during the Unpacked event. Both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 premium foldable phones have been launched with new design, better displays, more durabe and functional mechanisms and a plethora of features to offer great flexible smartphone experience. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been priced at $999, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been tagged at S1799.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 Launched:

