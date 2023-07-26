Samsung is going to host the Galaxy Unpacked event for the fist time in South Korea. The Unpacked event will begin at 8 PM local time in Seoul, which is 4:30 PM in India and 7 AM Eastern in the United States. The live streaming of the entire event will be available on the company's official website, and on its official YouTube channel. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 flagship foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets and the Watch6 series. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023: Know Date, Time, What To Expect, How and Where To Watch Live Streaming in Different Time Zones.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)