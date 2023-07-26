The new-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 finally arrives with a larger 3.4-inch cover display, new design, AI-power, flexi-window, tons of customization options and more. The South Korean tech major claims that its new Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a revolutionary flexible display that is more durable, while the entire design and hinge of the foldable phone makes it more functional and more resilient than ever before.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Introduced At Unpacked Event:

