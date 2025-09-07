SBI has announced that all its services have been restored after a brief outage. State Bank of India already said that its banking services, including mobile application, net banking and YONO app, would be down on September 7, 2025. The bank already posted, 'Due to a technical issue, our YONO services are unavailable. The user may face intermittent issues in UPI and IMPS, also. These services will resume by 10:00 hrs on 07.09.2025 (IST). We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience." Azure Cloud Service Disrupted by Fiber Cuts in Red Sea: Network Connectivity Impacted As Microsoft Reports Multiple Subsea Fibre Optic Cables Suffered Simultaneous Cuts.

SBI Restores Services After Brief Outage

All our services are available since 10:13 hrs IST, 07.09.2025. We regret the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 7, 2025

SBI Services Will Be Down for Users, Announces Bank

Due to a technical issue, User may face intermittent issues in YONO,UPI and IMPS services. These services will resume by 10:30 hrs on 07.09.2025 (IST). We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 7, 2025

