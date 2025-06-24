US-based Axiom Space is expected to take Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 25. The Axiom Mission 4 has faced some delays but is now scheduled to launch at 2:31 AM EDT (around 12,01 PM IST) on Wednesday, June 25. The Axiom Mission 4 is being carried out in partnership with NASA and SpaceX. Shubhanshu Shukla will be joined by Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu. Together, they will carry out the Axiom 4 mission aboard the SpaceX spacecraft. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 27 Starlink Satellites to Low-Earth Orbit From Florida.

Axiom Mission 4 Update

.@NASA, @Axiom_Space, and @SpaceX are targeting 2:31 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, June 25, for the launch of Axiom Mission 4 to the orbital outpost. https://t.co/kbAFZXZjNv — International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 23, 2025

