Jeff Bezos-run Blue Origin has revealed its Mars Telecommunications Orbiter (MTO), which is a powerful spacecraft designed to support NASA’s Mars mission in 2028. It is built on Blue Origin’s existing Blue Ring platform. The Blue Origin MTO is designed to create a high-speed telecommunications relay between Earth and Mars. Blue Origin said, “Our orbiter's hybrid propulsion, maneuvering capability, and capacity greatly expand the windows to get to the Red Planet.” It can carry over 1,000 kg of payload to Mars orbit, depending on mission needs. “MTO also provides powerful edge and AI computing benefits to help with Mars science and exploration missions,” the company added. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 Dragon Carrying 4 Astronauts From US, Japan and Russia Returns After 148 Days on ISS, Splashdown off San Diego Coast (Watch Video).

Blue Origin Mars Telecommunications Orbiter

Meet Blue Origin's Mars Telecommunications Orbiter (MTO), a high-performance spacecraft built upon our existing and affordable Blue Ring platform that is ready to support NASA’s Mars mission in 2028. The orbiter builds upon Blue Origin’s Mars Next-Generation Relay and Mars Sample… pic.twitter.com/cvlt3PNqMA — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) August 12, 2025

