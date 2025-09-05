US President Donald Trump hosted a group of prominent tech executives at the White House on Thursday, September 4, using the occasion to highlight advancements in artificial intelligence and celebrate corporate investments across the United States. Seated at the centre of the long table, Trump described his guests as "high IQ people". The attendees praised Trump and talked about their plans to invest in the US. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company would invest USD 600 billion in the US over the next several years to build out data centres and infrastructure. OpenAI Sam Altman also thanked President Trump for his investment-driven leadership. Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai also echoed Altman's views. Meanwhile, notably absent from the guest list was Elon Musk, once a close ally of Trump who was tasked with running the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Donald Trump To Rename Pentagon Department of Defence to ‘Department of War’ in Bid To Restore US Historical Clarity.

Donald Trump Hosts ‘High IQ People’ at White House

Mark Zuckerberg Says Meta to Invest USD 600 Billion in US

Sam Altman Thanks Trump Leadership  

Microsoft to Invest USD 80 Billion Per Year, Says Satya Nadella 

Google's Sundar Pichai Says USD 250 Billion 

Sergey Brin Thanks Trump For Supporting AI Companies

Tim Cook Thanks President, Says Apple Could Make USD 600 Investment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)