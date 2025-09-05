US President Donald Trump hosted a group of prominent tech executives at the White House on Thursday, September 4, using the occasion to highlight advancements in artificial intelligence and celebrate corporate investments across the United States. Seated at the centre of the long table, Trump described his guests as "high IQ people". The attendees praised Trump and talked about their plans to invest in the US. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company would invest USD 600 billion in the US over the next several years to build out data centres and infrastructure. OpenAI Sam Altman also thanked President Trump for his investment-driven leadership. Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai also echoed Altman's views. Meanwhile, notably absent from the guest list was Elon Musk, once a close ally of Trump who was tasked with running the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Donald Trump To Rename Pentagon Department of Defence to ‘Department of War’ in Bid To Restore US Historical Clarity.

Donald Trump Hosts ‘High IQ People’ at White House

VIDEO | Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump met top tech and business leaders at the White House, where discussions focused on artificial intelligence, innovation, and domestic investment. CEOs, including Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Bill Gates,… pic.twitter.com/3EuqP2u3P2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg Says Meta to Invest USD 600 Billion in US

.@Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells @POTUS his company will invest "at least $600 billion" in the U.S. over the next several years "to build out data centers and infrastructure to power the next wave of innovation." pic.twitter.com/0lxkQ845v6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 5, 2025

Sam Altman Thanks Trump Leadership

.@OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: "Thank you for being such a pro-business, pro-innovation President. It's a very refreshing change...The investment that's happening here, the ability to get the power of the industry back... I don't think that would be happening without your leadership." pic.twitter.com/suGDIJFlx8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 5, 2025

Microsoft to Invest USD 80 Billion Per Year, Says Satya Nadella

.@Microsoft CEO @satyanadella: "Everything that you're doing in terms of setting in place the platform where the rest of the world can not only use our technology, but trust our technology more than any other alternative, is perhaps the most important issue." pic.twitter.com/4xNxZggG3f — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 5, 2025

Google's Sundar Pichai Says USD 250 Billion

Google CEO Sundar Pichai: "The AI moment is one of the most transformative moments any of us have ever seen... The AI Action Plan, under your leadership, I think is a great start, and we look forward to working together — and thanks for your leadership." pic.twitter.com/AKzlSgbYJl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 5, 2025

Sergey Brin Thanks Trump For Supporting AI Companies

Google co-founder Sergey Brin: "It's a real incredible inflection point right now in AI and the fact that your administration is supporting our companies instead of fighting with them — it's hugely important." pic.twitter.com/3vUGc1Dvai — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 5, 2025

Tim Cook Thanks President, Says Apple Could Make USD 600 Investment

.@Apple CEO @tim_cook: "I want to thank you for setting the tone such that we could make a major [$600 billion] investment in the United States... That says a lot about your focus and your leadership and your focus on innovation." pic.twitter.com/289vkiB6vy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 5, 2025

