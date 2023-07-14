Chandrayaan-3 lifted off today on its journey to the moon at the scheduled time at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The mission follows Chandrayaan-2, where Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities, including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Today: European Space Agency To Track India’s Moon Mission.

Chandrayaan-3 Launched Video:

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches #Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. pic.twitter.com/KwqzTLglnK — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 Launched:

#Chandrayaan3 | @isro launches Chandrayaan- 3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/v5gB5BbM2g — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 14, 2023

