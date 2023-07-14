The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday said that the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan- into orbit. The development comes a few minutes after ISRO launched the Chandrayaan 3 mission. The spacecraft took off successfully from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. ISRO chief S Somanath express joy and said, "Congratulations India". Meanwhile, celebrations were galore at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 into orbit. Chandrayaan 3 Launched: ISRO Launches Spacecraft Onboard Rocket LVM3 From Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota as India's Third Moon Mission Begins (Watch Video).

Chandrayaan3 Launched Into Orbit

LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: LVM3 M4 vehicle🚀 successfully launched Chandrayaan-3🛰️ into orbit. — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2023

ISRO Chief S Somanath Speaks After Chandrayaan-3 Launches Into Orbit

#WATCH | ISRO chief S Somanath says, "Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise around earth...Let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres and… pic.twitter.com/S6Za80D9zD — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Chandrayaan 3 Mission Launched

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches #Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. pic.twitter.com/KwqzTLglnK — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Celebrations at the Indian Space Research Organisation

Celebrations at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3 into orbit. pic.twitter.com/v62kzhAD8D — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

