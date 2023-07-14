The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday said that the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan- into orbit. The development comes a few minutes after ISRO launched the Chandrayaan 3 mission. The spacecraft took off successfully from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. ISRO chief S Somanath express joy and said, "Congratulations India". Meanwhile, celebrations were galore at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 into orbit. Chandrayaan 3 Launched: ISRO Launches Spacecraft Onboard Rocket LVM3 From Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota as India's Third Moon Mission Begins (Watch Video).

Chandrayaan3 Launched Into Orbit

ISRO Chief S Somanath Speaks After Chandrayaan-3 Launches Into Orbit

Chandrayaan 3 Mission Launched

Celebrations at the Indian Space Research Organisation

