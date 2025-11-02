ISRO is set to launch its heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, aboard its most powerful rocket LVM3-M5, from Sriharikota on Sunday at 5:26 pm (IST). The satellite, weighing over 4,000 kg, will be placed in a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) marking a major milestone for India as the heaviest satellite launched from Indian soil. The LVM3, formerly known as GSLV Mk3, uses a combination of solid, liquid, and cryogenic engines and can carry up to 8,000 kg to low earth orbit. Known for its flawless record, the launcher has powered Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 and key communication missions. The launch will be streamed live on ISRO’s YouTube channel, showcasing India’s growing strength in space technology. Watch the live streaming below. ISRO LVM3 M5: Indian Space Agency To Launch 5th Operational Flight of Launch Vehicle Mark-3 on November 2.

Watch ISRO LVM3 M5 Launch Live Streaming

