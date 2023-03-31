ISRO, or Indian Space Research Organisation, posted mesmerising pictures of India and other parts of the world from space dated February 15, 2023. These pictures have taken the Internet down by the storm. Within a day, the post garnered over 4.7 lakh views. These pictures were taken by Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06) or Oceansat-3. These are beautiful mosaic images created using the National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) and the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM). NASA and private company promote new astronaut space suit.

ISRO Shares Breathtaking Images Of India From Space

(1/2) Global False Colour Composite mosaic generated by NRSC/ISRO using images from Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06 Mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data to show Earth as seen during Feb 1-15, 2023. pic.twitter.com/YLwcpfVfPT — ISRO (@isro) March 29, 2023

