Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a post on January 6, 2025, about the update on the SpaDeX mission. The ISRO SpaDeX docking mission, which was originally scheduled for January 7, has been postponed to January 9, 2025. ISRO said, "The docking process requires further validation through ground simulations based on an abort scenario identified today." ISRO launched its Space Docking experiment (SpaDex) mission, on Monday, December 30 at 10 pm. ISRO's SpaDeX Mission has launched onboard a PSLV-C60 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

ISRO Postpones SpaDeX Docking Experiment

The SpaDeX Docking scheduled on 7th is now postponed to 9th. The docking process requires further validation through ground simulations based on an abort scenario identified today. Stay tuned for updates. — ISRO (@isro) January 6, 2025

