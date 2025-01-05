ISRO has announced a new update for its SpaDeX mission launched on December 30, 2024, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Indian Space Research Organisation said it would go live for the SpaDeX Docking Event on January 7, 2024, at 9:00 AM. ISRO SpaDeX mission was launched to measure the navigation and secure docking in orbit to advance the upcoming deep-space exploration missions. SpaDeX mission is also crucial for the construction of future space stations. ‘Life Sprouts in Space’: ISRO Successfully Germinates Cowpea Seeds in Microgravity Conditions as Part of VSSC’s CROPS Experiment.

ISRO to Live Stream Docking Experiment on January 7, 2025

𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗗𝗲𝗫 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲:#ISRO is going to LIVE for the #SpaDeX Docking Event on Jan 7 at 9:00 AM IST. Stay tuned for updates...https://t.co/5b1apDCVNv — ISRO InSight (@ISROSight) January 5, 2025

SPADEX Docking Event Programme Live Streaming

