After series of delays, SpaceX has launched a private mission to the moon with a Japanese lander and United Arab Emirates rover. The SpaceX flight, which kicked off ispace's Mission 1, was originally supposed to get off the ground last month. It has been pushed back several times, however, so SpaceX could perform additional checks on the Falcon 9.

Watch Video:

