Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will return to Earth after completing an 18-day mission under the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). Shukla, who served as the pilot, became a part of space history alongside Commander Peggy Whitson and Mission Specialists Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu. Their time aboard the ISS included scientific work, research and coordination with NASA’s Expedition 73 crew. The Axiom Mission 4 crew will bid farewell to the ISS crew on July 14, 2025 (today). As per the details provided by the European Space Agency (ESA), the hatch of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will close at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST (around 02:30 PM IST), with undocking scheduled at 12:05 BST/13:05 CEST (around 04:35 IST). The crew is expected to splash down off the coast of California on July 15 at 07:30 BST/08:30 CEST (around 12:00 PM IST) for a successful end to their mission. The live streaming of the undocking has started now. Elon Musk Congratulates SpaceX Team As Falcon 9 Rocket Completes 500 Orbital Spaceflight Missions.

Axiom-4 Mission Crew Departs ISS Live Streaming Link

Live: Join us as the @Space_Station bids farewell to the @Axiom_Space #Ax4 crew. The crew is scheduled to enter the @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft at 4:55 a.m. EDT (0855 UTC), followed by hatch closure. https://t.co/ITbWeJBPGL — NASA (@NASA) July 14, 2025

