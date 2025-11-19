flydubai has announced an agreement with Elon Musk-run SpaceX to bring Starlink internet services to its fleet to improve the onboard experience for its travellers. The announcement was made at the Dubai Airshow 2025, and the deal will allow the airline to offer high-speed, low-latency broadband that can support streaming, online gaming and video calls. Starlink in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "Starlink will deliver high-speed internet to flydubai's entire fleet and keep passengers and crew connected as they travel to more than 100 destinations." Starlink will provide inflight internet services for flydubai’s Boeing 737 fleet under the new agreement. The airline plans to begin installing the Starlink system on 100 aircraft starting in 2026. In a press release, Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said, “We are proud to bring Starlink’s cutting-edge technology to our customers. This agreement marks a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to elevate the travel experience, providing fast, reliable internet access across our growing network.” Grok 4.1 Released: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Its Latest AI Model With Conversational, Emotional Understanding and Real-World Helpfulness; Integrated With Grokipedia.

Starlink Will Deliver High-Speed Internet to Flydubai’s Entire Fleet

Starlink will deliver high-speed internet to flydubai's entire fleet and keep passengers and crew connected as they travel to more than 100 destinations 🛰️✈️ https://t.co/KdRuLaZk9m — Starlink (@Starlink) November 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Starlink, flydubai ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)