SpaceX launched more than 28 Starlink satellites into orbit to boost internet services across the world. Last week, the company launched 28 satellites into the orbit. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket delivered these Starlink satellites, adding to the constellation. Starlink boasts over 7,000 satellites and will add more to provide a high-speed internet connection to different parts of the world. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacted by saying, "More Starlinks reach orbit". Gaganyaan Mission: India’s First Human Spaceflight Scheduled for First Quarter of 2027, Says Dr Jitendra Singh.

More Starlinks reach orbit https://t.co/dZZrsQOdp6 — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 7, 2025

