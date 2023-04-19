New Delhi, April 19: After SpaceX's Starship launch was called off at the last minute on April 17, the Elon Musk run company is preparing for a fresh launch attempt. The current launch preparations for the Falcon 9 Rocket are underway, and is going to take place today (April 19), as per the company's tweet. Check out the details below. Doomsday Is Coming? Dead Satellite To Crash Into Earth on April 19, Warns NASA; Know If It Poses Any Threat To Humans.

SpaceX Targeting April 19 For Falcon 9 Rocket Launch:

Targeting Wednesday, April 19 for Falcon 9’s launch of 21 second-generation Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from SLC-40 in Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 18, 2023

