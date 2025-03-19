NASA's Boeing Starliner astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, along with Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will return to the Earth today, March 19. The Space X capsule carrying NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, March 18 and is scheduled to splash down on Earth this morning, March 19. NASA will be live streaming the SpaceX Crew-9's re-entry and splash down on Earth. According to the US space agency, Crew-9 will begin their deorbit and splash down off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of America (formerly Gulf of Mexico) at about 3:30 AM IST on March 19. Post splashdown, crews will retrieve the Dragon and its crew in a process scheduled to take approximately one hour. Watch the live telecast on NASA's YouTube and other social media platforms as the Space X capsule carrying astronauts Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore, and two others splash down on Earth. Sunita Williams Returns: NASA-SpaceX Crew-9 Mission's Dragon Spacecraft Undocks From ISS; Splashdown Time and Place Revealed.

Watch NASA's SpaceX Crew-9's Return to Earth Here

