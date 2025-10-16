Elon Musk's Starlink services are now available on United Airlines, one of the major carriers in the United States. Passengers can access Starlink Wi-Fi on United Airlines' first mainline aircraft to enjoy content during their journey. The Starlink Wi-Fi enables them to watch live news, sports, and favourite shows, play games, and perform professional tasks online. Starlink Wi-Fi is already available on half of United Airlines' regional fleet, with rollout continuing to more planes every day. It is accessible to both Free and MileagePlus members. YouTube Down: Users Face Issues While Playing YT Videos on Mobile and Desktop in South Korea; Disruption Has Now Been Resolved, Says Google.

United Airlines Announces Starlink Wi-Fi Now Available on 1st Mainline Aircraft

Lightning-fast @Starlink Wi-Fi is now on board our first mainline aircraft. 🛰️ Stay connected from gate to gate on allllll your devices just like you’re at home. That means live streaming, live sports, live gaming, even live watching your pet cam. 😉 Starlink Wi-Fi is already… pic.twitter.com/csqglL0R85 — United Airlines (@united) October 15, 2025

