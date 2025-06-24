TECNO Mobile India has launched a new budget smartphone, TECNO Spark Go 2, at a starting price of INR 6,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz punch-hole display and Ella AI assistant. It has 4GB LPDDR4X RAM that can be expandable up to 4GB more using virtual memory and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. TECNO Spark Go 2 features a 12nm Unisoc T7250 processor mated with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. Spark Go 2 has a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, an 8MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. TECNO Spark Go 2 comes with dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2v, USB Type-C, microSD card support, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP64 rating, and is packed in 186 grams weight. TECNO Spark Go 2 sale will begin on Flipkart on July 1, 2025. TECNO Spark Go 2 Launched in India With 120Hz Punch-Hole Display; Check Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features of New TECNO Budget Smartphone.

TECNO Spark Go 2 Price, Sale Date Specifications and Features Revealed

Yeh aayi #SparkGo2 ki entry 🤯 With: 📱 120Hz Punch-Hole Display ✅ 8GB* RAM + 64GB Storage ⚡ 5000mAh Battery 💪 IP64 Rating 👉 Ella AI Sirf ₹6,999 mein! Sale shuru hogi Flipkart par 1st July, 12 Noon se. Know more ➡️ https://t.co/lkJXmlGJf4#TECNOMobile pic.twitter.com/zW7ppUTeP3 — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) June 24, 2025

