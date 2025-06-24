Vivo T4 Lite 5G is launched today in India. The latest smartphone from the Vivo T series is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor and runs on Funtouch OS 15. The device comes with a 6.74-inch display and features a 50MP camera at the rear with a 5MP front camera. The smartphone includes a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The Vivo T4 Lite 5G price in India starts at INR 9,499 with offers, and the sale of the smartphone will start on July 2, 2025. Google To Release New AI Features for Chromebook Plus Including Text Capture, Simplify and More; Check Details.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Launched in India

Experience Power and Endurance like never before, with the Segment’s biggest battery 5G smartphone - T4 Lite is here to last. Sales start on 2nd July. To know more, https://t.co/8EhLzaVTY8 ​#vivoT4Lite #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/hrgK8gotUM — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 24, 2025

