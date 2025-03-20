Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, has shared about a milestone with his followers. On March 19, he announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the messaging app had surpassed 1 billion monthly active users. Durov revealed that Telegram users are more engaged than ever and said, “On average, each user opens Telegram 21 times daily and spends 41 minutes on the app every day. Meanwhile, our revenue growth has exploded, with $547M in profit in 2024." It makes Telegram the second most popular messaging app worldwide, excluding China-specific WeChat. He didn’t stop here and further said, “Ahead of us stands only WhatsApp — a cheap, watered-down imitation of Telegram. For years, they’ve tried to copy us while burning billions on lobbying and PR to slow us down. They failed. Telegram grew, became profitable, and — unlike our competitor — retained its independence.” Elon Musk’s X Valuation Surges Back to USD 44 Billion, Equal to Musk’s Twitter Deal in 2022: Report.

Pavel Durov Announces Telegram Now Has Over 1 Billion Monthly Active Users

🏆 Telegram now has significantly over 1 billion monthly active users, becoming the second most popular messaging app in the world (excluding the China-specific WeChat) 🥈 — Pavel Durov (@durov) March 19, 2025

Pavel Durov Says ‘User Engagement Is Also Rising’

🔼User engagement is also rising. On average, each user opens Telegram 21 times daily and spends 41 minutes on the app every day. Meanwhile, our revenue growth has exploded, with $547M in profit in 2024 💵 — Pavel Durov (@durov) March 19, 2025

Pavel Durov Says ‘Ahead of Us Stands Only WhatsApp, a Cheap, Watered-Down Imitation of Telegram’

Ahead of us stands only WhatsApp — a cheap, watered-down imitation of Telegram. For years, they’ve tried to copy us while burning billions on lobbying and PR to slow us down. They failed. Telegram grew, became profitable, and — unlike our competitor — retained its independence🗽 — Pavel Durov (@durov) March 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)