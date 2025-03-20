Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), has regained its USD 44 billion valuation, showing a strong financial recovery since its acquisition. Musk had bought the platform at the same amount in 2022. As per a report of Financial Times, Elon Musk’s X obtains a USD 44 billion valuation in a sharp turnaround. Earlier this month, investors valued the platform at USD 44 billion in a secondary deal. It reflects a significant improvement in the company’s financial position, as Fidelity Investments had estimated its valuation was below USD 10 billion in September last year. Grok Under Scrutiny in India: Government Examining Usage of Hindi Slang, Abuses by AI Chatbot of Elon Musk’s X.

BREAKING: The valuation of 𝕏 has soared back to $44 billion in sharp turnaround. Investors valued the platform at $44 billion in a secondary deal earlier this month, in which they exchange existing stakes in the company as per Financial Times. pic.twitter.com/5ecHlRzYPT — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 19, 2025

NEWS: Investors in 𝕏 have valued the company at $44 billion - the same price Elon bought Twitter for in 2022. X is seeking to raise about $2 billion in a new primary round, which will be used to pay off debts, according to a FT report. The new valuation comes from a secondary… pic.twitter.com/AL88Y4gxjE — X Daily News (@xDaily) March 19, 2025

