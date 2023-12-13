Tesla unveils its new humanoid robot that called Optimus - Gen 2 that is able to do tasks for humans. The new Tesla Optimus Gen 2 is designed by Tesla with having new upgrades compared to its Bumblebee and Optimus Gen 1 . This time the Tesla Bot has actuators and sensors and is able to walk like humans due to foot force or torque sensing, actuated toe sections, and human foot geometry. According to the Telsa Optimus's official video, the new robot has improved weight-balance and full-body control, delicate object manipulation, The Tesla Bot is capable of performing unsafe, repetitive and boring tasks for humans. However the Electrek report says , "Optimus, also known as Tesla Bot, has not been taken seriously by many outside of the more hardcore Tesla fans, and for good reason." India Is Fully Committed to Responsible and Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence, Says PM Narendra Modi at GPAI Summit 2023 (Watch Video).

Tesla Unveiled Optimus Gen 2 Humanoid Robot (Watch Video Here):

There’s a new bot in town 🤖 Check this out (until the very end)!https://t.co/duFdhwNe3K pic.twitter.com/8pbhwW0WNc — Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)