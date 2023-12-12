Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 12, addressed the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit. Speaking at the summit, the Indian Prime Minister said, "Our development mantra in India is, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas". PM Modi also said they have prepared government policies and programs inspired by the spirit of "AI For All". Speaking further, PM Modi said that their endeavour is to take full advantage of the capabilities of AI for social development and inclusive growth. "India is fully committed to responsible and ethical use of AI," he added. GPAI Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit in Delhi Today.

'AI For All', says PM Modi at GPAI Summit 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit says, "Our development mantra in India is, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We have prepared government policies and programs inspired by the spirit of 'AI For All'. Our endeavour is to… pic.twitter.com/JGgNnpJOw6 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)