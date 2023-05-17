In a new interview, Elon Musk called the Twitter Layoffs "desperate measures," However, the outgoing Twitter CEO also acknowledged that the job cuts were too deep. Musk claims the company was facing a challenging situation, and it had negative $3 billion cash flow and just $1 billion in cash on hand. He added that the platform needs to hire more people and possibly "rehire some of the people that were let go." Musk had fired more than 6,000 people at Twitter, reducing the headcount from 7,800 to about 1,500. "Desperate times call for desperate measures… Unfortunately, if you do it fast, there are some babies who will be thrown out,”

Elon Musk On Rehiring Twitter Employees

