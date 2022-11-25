Elon Musk owned Twitter has closed its Brussels office per a reports, and this another move that’s being frowned upon by the European Union regulators. Owing to the sad state of function of the Brussels office, closing the office could be seen as huge mistake by Musk, if he has been unsuccessful in understanding the the significance of having policy presence at EU to influence the lawmakers and law enforcers. Elon Musk May Put You in Virtual Jail for Violating Twitter Policies.

Twitter Layoffs Being Frowned Upon :

Twitter layoffs trigger oversight risk warning from Brussels https://t.co/YBnmJxecWC by @riptari — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) November 24, 2022

