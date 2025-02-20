The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) signed a supplementary agreement to improve electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) services on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The agreement was signed in the presence of Manish Bhardwaj, Deputy Director General of UIDAI, and Prabhat K Sharma, Chief General Manager of BoB. The partnership aims to streamline the e-KYC management process to make it efficient and user-friendly for customers. PhonePe IPO: Walmart-Backed Digital Payments Platform Begins IPO Process To List on Indian Exchanges.

UIDAI and Bank of Baroda Sign Agreement To Improve e-KYC Management for Customers

