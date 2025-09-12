In a shocking incident in the United States, an Indian national was allegedly beheaded by his employee at a motel in the US city of Dallas. A disturbing video of the incident showing the accused walking with the victim's severed head has also surfaced online. According to a report in PTI, the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah (Chandra Mouli Bob Nagamallaiah), who was a manager at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas. It is reported that the incident took place on Wednesday morning, September 10, when Chandra Nagamallaiah was beheaded by the accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, in front of his wife and son in Texas, following a dispute over a washing machine. The victim was said to be originally from Karnataka. It is learnt that Cobos-Martinez became angry when Nagamallaiah asked another person to translate his instructions instead of addressing him directly. He has been arrested and charged with capital murder. Texas Teen Left With Part of Skull Removed After Classmate Slammed Him Into Pole Over a Joke, Family Shares Update on His Painful Recovery.

Let’s check in on Dallas Texas where illegal alien Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, was arrested in connection with the beheading death of Chandra Nagamallaiah. Zero Americans involved. https://t.co/fDMxMFpXHM — Tom Hennessy (@Tomhennessey69) September 11, 2025

The Accused Is in the Custody of Dallas Police, Says Consulate General of India

Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police.… — India in Houston (@cgihou) September 11, 2025

