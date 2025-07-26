Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) shared an important update regarding a scheduled maintenance activity. The announcement was made through a post on July 26, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), alerting users about the maintenance activity of the myAadhaar Portal and mAadhaar App. The post read, “We are performing a scheduled maintenance activity on myAadhaar Portal & mAadhaar App from 27-07-2025, 12:00 PM till 28-07-2025, 08:00 AM. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.” Users are advised to complete any important tasks on the portal or app before the scheduled time to avoid any kind of disruptions, as the services might be affected due to the maintenance. Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

myAadhaar Portal and mAadhaar App Maintenance

