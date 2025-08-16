Former Australia national cricket team captain Bob Simpson passed away aged 89 in Sydney on Saturday, August 16. The legendary cricketer played 62 Test matches and amassed 4869 runs for his country. The all-rounder scalped 71 wickets while captaining Australia 39 times. Simpson also played a crucial role in transforming Australian cricket in the 1990s as a coach. Simpson helped Australia win the 1987 ODI World Cup as a coach. In honour of respecting his legacy, Australian and South African cricketers observe a minute's silence during the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025. Bob Simpson Dies: Former Australia National Cricket Team Captain and Coach Passes Away Aged 89.

A moment of silence in Cairns for Bob Simpson ❤️#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/cbOIt2W1rP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 16, 2025

