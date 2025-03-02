Vivo T4x 5G India launch date is scheduled to take place on March 5, 2025. The smartphone maker has confirmed that it will be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to arrive in purple and blue colour options. vivo T4x 5G may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera. The Vivo T4x 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 12,000. The Vivo T4x 5G will be available on Flipkart, official website, and retail stores. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Likely in April; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T4x 5G To Feature 6,500mAh Battery

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)