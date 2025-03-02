New Delhi, March 2: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date is expected to be in April 2025. At the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025, the smartphone maker teased its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Samsung Galaxy S25 series was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025, which introduced the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung has not shared any information regarding the price, specifications and features or when the smartphone will be available. However, some reports suggest that it might be launched next month. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may be launched on April 16, with sales expected to begin in May 2025. Galaxy S25 Edge may be available in three colour options, which may include Black, Blue, and Silver. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price is expected to range between USD 1,099 (approximately INR 94,800) and USD 1,199 (around INR 1,03,426). Infinix Unveils Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Ahead of MWC 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be very slim, measuring around 5.84mm in thickness. It is expected to have a 6.66-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is also anticipated to reach a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and will likely be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. iQOO Neo 10R With 6,400mAh Battery To Launch in India on March 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and may come with 12GB of RAM. Storage options are likely to go up to 512GB. The smartphone is expected to have a camera setup, which may include a 200MP main camera and a 12MP front camera. Additionally, it is likely to be equipped with a 3,900mAh battery, which will likely support 25W wired charging. The smartphone is expected to run on One UI 7 based on Android 15.

